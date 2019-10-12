Suraiya, Sathi become president, GS of Mahila Sramik League

DHAKA, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – The committee of Mahila Sramik League has been announced for a two-year term with Suraiya Akhter and Kazi Rahima Akhter Sathi as the president and the general secretary respectively.

The committee was announced at the second session of the organization’s national conference today as per a unanimous decision of the councilors and delegates of all units, Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua told BSS.

Earlier, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the second national conference of the Mohila Sramik League as the chief guest at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium here this morning.

Biplab Barua said Suraiya Akhter was the executive president while Kazi Rahima Akhter Sathi the organizing secretary in the outgoing committee.

The outgoing committee’s general secretary Begum Shamsunnahar Bhuiyan has been made the executive president, he added.

He said the leaders of the committee will announce a 45-member full-fledged committee within a week.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, party’s Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua attended the second session of the conference.