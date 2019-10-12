Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred

KATHMANDU, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – An overloaded bus plunged down a hill

in central Nepal, killing at least 11 and injuring 108 people, an official

said Saturday.

The packed bus was ferrying passengers — who had been celebrating the

Hindu festival of Dashain — from Sindhupalchowk to neighbouring Kathmandu.

But the crowded vehicle slipped and fell more than 50 metres at a bend.

“Six people were killed instantly and five more passed away on the way to

hospital or while being treated,” district official Goma Devi Chemjong told

AFP.

Chemjong said 108 people were injured but only 39 were kept for treatment.

“We are investigating what caused the accident,” she said.

Accidents are common on Nepal’s poorly maintained highways, with the number

increasing during the festival season when the roads are far busier and

public transport overcrowded.