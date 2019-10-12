Poets for spreading ideals of Bangabandhu globally

RANGPUR, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – Poets and literary personalities at a discussion have stressed on spreading ideals of Bangabandhu among young generations across the world to build a non-communal and peaceful global village.

They expressed the view in the discussion arranged at the 16th ‘Bangabandhu Poem Festival-2019’ held at Town hall auditorium in the city on Friday afternoon.

The central committee of ‘Kobi Sangsad Bangladesh (KSB)’ organised the day-long poem festival on the eve of the centenary birth anniversary of Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chief Adviser of the central committee of KSB, noted child litterateur and rhyme composer Rafikul Islam Dadubahi formally inaugurated the festival in the launching ceremony.

With Vice-president of the central committee of KBS poet Ferdousi Rahman Beauty in the chair, its Life-term Member poet Imroz Sohel attended the inaugural function as the chief guest.

Joint Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Md. Shawkat Ali attended the concluding function as the chief guest.

Executive President of the central committee of KBS poet Mostaq Ahmed, its senior Vice-president poet Asad Kajol, its founding General Secretary poet Tauhidul Islam Kanak and Convener of the poem festival organising committee poet Nahid Afroz Liza addressed the discussion.

General Secretary of Rangapur Sahitya Parishat freedom fighter Akbor Hossain, Chief Adviser of literary magazine ‘Mouchak’ Rezaul Karim Mukul, President of Rangpur divisional unit of KBS rhyme composer Professor Sayeed Sahedul Islam also spoke.

Fifty poets from across the country recited their self-composed poems dedicated to Bangabandhu in the day-long poem festival that ended at night with a colourful cultural function.

Tens of hundreds of people of all ages, including poets, literary and socio-cultural personalities and common citizens, from all over Rangpur division thronged there turning the venue into a place of grand festivity.