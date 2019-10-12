Full-fledged Jail Training Academy in Rajshahi in the offing

RAJSHAHI, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS)- Necessary infrastructure development works

for installation of the country’s lonely full-fledged Jail Training Academy

are progressing fast in Rajshahi city at present.

Initiated by the Department of Jail, a project titled “Jail Training

Academy, Rajshahi” is being implemented by Department of Public Works (PWD)

at compound of Rajshahi Central Jail with an estimated cost of around Taka

73.42 crore.

Various types of construction works including administrative and academic

block-cum-multipurpose auditorium, a six-storied trainee barrack for female

staffs and another two-storied for male staffs, parade ground, space for

guard of honour, boundary wall with gate and number of multi-storied

residential buildings are progressing fast.

Project Director Mozammel Haque told BSS that around 40 percent of the

total works were completed and the rest works are expected to end within the

stipulated time.

Main objective of the project is to elevate knowledge and competence of the

jail officials and guards through necessary training after enhancing

infrastructure facilities.

He said the trained manpower of the jail department will play positive role

towards supplementing the government efforts of transforming the jails into

correction centres.

Upon successful implementation of the project by June, 2020, around 500

jail guards and officials will get scopes of getting modern training here at

a time instead of 320 at present, said PWD Executive Engineer Masud Rana.

In future, the academy will turn into a unique institution of imparting

training to the jail officials and guards in the country, said Halima Khatun,

Superintendent of Rajshahi Central Jail.

This will be the second largest training installation in Rajshahi after the

Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda.

After getting training, the jail guards will be enriched with the knowledge

about how to behave with the prisoners and how they will protect their human

rights, she added

The jail guards and other officials concerned will start their profession

with a positive attitude and stand against all anti-social activities.

Besides, the recruits will hold on to their ethics and values and keep up

their efforts to ensure human rights.