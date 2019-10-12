Full-fledged Jail Training Academy in Rajshahi in the offing

RAJSHAHI, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS)- Necessary infrastructure development works
for installation of the country’s lonely full-fledged Jail Training Academy
are progressing fast in Rajshahi city at present.
Initiated by the Department of Jail, a project titled “Jail Training
Academy, Rajshahi” is being implemented by Department of Public Works (PWD)
at compound of Rajshahi Central Jail with an estimated cost of around Taka
73.42 crore.
Various types of construction works including administrative and academic
block-cum-multipurpose auditorium, a six-storied trainee barrack for female
staffs and another two-storied for male staffs, parade ground, space for
guard of honour, boundary wall with gate and number of multi-storied
residential buildings are progressing fast.
Project Director Mozammel Haque told BSS that around 40 percent of the
total works were completed and the rest works are expected to end within the
stipulated time.
Main objective of the project is to elevate knowledge and competence of the
jail officials and guards through necessary training after enhancing
infrastructure facilities.
He said the trained manpower of the jail department will play positive role
towards supplementing the government efforts of transforming the jails into
correction centres.
Upon successful implementation of the project by June, 2020, around 500
jail guards and officials will get scopes of getting modern training here at
a time instead of 320 at present, said PWD Executive Engineer Masud Rana.
In future, the academy will turn into a unique institution of imparting
training to the jail officials and guards in the country, said Halima Khatun,
Superintendent of Rajshahi Central Jail.
This will be the second largest training installation in Rajshahi after the
Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda.
After getting training, the jail guards will be enriched with the knowledge
about how to behave with the prisoners and how they will protect their human
rights, she added
The jail guards and other officials concerned will start their profession
with a positive attitude and stand against all anti-social activities.
Besides, the recruits will hold on to their ethics and values and keep up
their efforts to ensure human rights.