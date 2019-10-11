Bangladesh beat Oman in 2-0 in U-21 hockey test series

DHAKA, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh U-21 hockey team took 2-0 lead in
the five-match U-21 Test Hockey Series beating Oman U-21 hockey team by 2-0
goals in their third match held on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey
Stadium.
In the day’s match, Ashraful Islam gave Bangladesh a deserving lead
converting a penalty corner early in the 9th minute while Saiful Islam
Shishir sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 53rd
minute of the match.
The result however could have been 3-0 if Ashraful Islam’s stroke from the
vantage position would not return to play after hitting the side bar in the
third quarter.
The fourth match between the two sides will be held on tomorrow (Saturday)
at the same venue at 5.30 pm.
