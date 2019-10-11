Bangladesh beat Oman in 2-0 in U-21 hockey test series

DHAKA, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh U-21 hockey team took 2-0 lead in

the five-match U-21 Test Hockey Series beating Oman U-21 hockey team by 2-0

goals in their third match held on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey

Stadium.

In the day’s match, Ashraful Islam gave Bangladesh a deserving lead

converting a penalty corner early in the 9th minute while Saiful Islam

Shishir sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 53rd

minute of the match.

The result however could have been 3-0 if Ashraful Islam’s stroke from the

vantage position would not return to play after hitting the side bar in the

third quarter.

The fourth match between the two sides will be held on tomorrow (Saturday)

at the same venue at 5.30 pm.

