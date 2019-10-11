2 brothers drown in Sandwip

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS)- Two children of a family drowned in a pond

at Gachua village under Sandwip upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Samir, 9, and his younger brother Sabbir,

6, son of Maolana Shahdat Hossain, hailed from Gachua village under the

upazila.

Mohammad Shamsuddin, chairman of Gachua union parishad, said both the

children slipped into the pond adjacent to their house and drowned when they

were playing beside the water body.

Family members and locals rescued and sent them to Gachua Medical Centre

where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.