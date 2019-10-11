2 brothers drown in Sandwip

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS)- Two children of a family drowned in a pond
at Gachua village under Sandwip upazila of the district today.
The deceased were identified as Samir, 9, and his younger brother Sabbir,
6, son of Maolana Shahdat Hossain, hailed from Gachua village under the
upazila.
Mohammad Shamsuddin, chairman of Gachua union parishad, said both the
children slipped into the pond adjacent to their house and drowned when they
were playing beside the water body.
Family members and locals rescued and sent them to Gachua Medical Centre
where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.