Entrepreneurs urged to invest in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS)- Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today urged the British-Bangladeshi young business entrepreneurs to make investment in the emerging business sectors in Bangladesh as the country now has been prepared with “investment friendly” environment.

He made this appeal while addressing the 3rd British Bangladeshi Business (BBB) Award giving function at New Bingley Hall Convention Center, Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK).

“Bangladesh is now implementing huge infrastructural development projects, including setting up of 100 economic zones, deep sea port and nuclear power plant, to encourage investment,” said Humayun, who is now visiting the UK.

All these development projects are being implemented in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for encouraging both local and foreign entrepreneurs, he added.

Several thousand representatives, including local city mayor, British parliament members, high profile government officials, diplomats, business entrepreneurs from UK, Europe and Bangladesh, business leaders and media personalities, attended the function.

Terming the present government as the investment-friendly one, Humayun told the function that country’s business landscape is flourishing gradually due to the policy of the government.

He said that “Country’s readymade garments, leather and leather goods, shoes, ship building and ship recycling, drugs, plastic, ceramic, by-cycle and software development industries are now dominating all over the world.”

Along with the growth of the private sector, he said the government is implementing a lot of programmes to make the public sector industries profitable.

Calling upon the British Bangladesh entrepreneurs to make investment in various industries in Bangladesh with their ultra-modern technology under the public-private partnership or joint ownership, the minister said “It would benefit both countries.”

He said the country needs modernization and automation for developing the quality of the products which are being produced in different industries, including sugar mills, fertilizer, newsprint, cement, glass, steal, cable, distillery, motor cycle and the automobiles.

To join the programme, the Industries Minister left the country on October 9, and he will return home by October 13.