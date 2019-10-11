Another accused confesses involvement in Abrar killing

DHAKA, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS) – Meftahul Islam Jiyon, one of the accused in

the case lodged over beating Bangladesh University of Engineering and

Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad to death at the wee hour of October 7,

today confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder.

Investigation officer and detective branch inspector Md Wahiduzzaman

produced Jiyon before court and pleaded to record his statement under section

164. Allowing the plea, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari

recorded Jiyon’s confessional statement and sent him to jail afterwards.

Another court on October 8 placed Jiyon and nine others on five-day

remand in the case. Of those ten accused, Ifti Mosharraf Sokal already gave

confessional statement before court on October 10.

BUET students and the varsity authorities found Abrar, 22, in critical

condition from first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at

around 6.30 am.

Abrar’s father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19

people.