Jatiya Sramik League’s 50th founding anniversary tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) – The 50th founding anniversary of Jatiya Sramik League, a trade union body affiliated with the ruling Aawami League, will be observed tomorrow.

To mark the day, the leaders of the organization will place wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 8.30am.

Workers and employees from all strata will gather and hold a rally in front of the central office of the Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 10am.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the rally as the chief guest.

Senior AL leaders including its Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman,Organizing Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and BM Mozammel Haque, Labour and Manpower Affairs Secretary M Habibur Rahman will join the function.

Jatiya Sramik League President Sukkur Mahmud will preside over the programme.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the organization on October 11 in 1969.