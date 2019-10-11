Regular egg intake stressed for maintaining sound health

RAJSHAHI, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a post-rally discussion here
today mentioned regular egg intake is very much important for maintaining
sound health as it’s a balanced food to all irrespective of age, male, female
and season.
Department of Livestock Services (DLS) and Bangladesh Livestock Society
(BLS) jointly organised the programme titled “Everyday Egg Intaking for
Healthy and Nutritious Nation” at the conference hall of Rajshahi Divisional
DLS Office in observance of the World Egg Day-2019.
Bangladesh Poultry Industry Coordination Committee (BPICC), Department of
Veterinary and Animal Sciences (DVAS) in Rajshahi University (RU) and World
Poultry Science Association supported the meeting.
Commissioner-in-Charge of Rajshahi division Dr Abdul Mannan addressed the
meeting as chief guest while Divisional Deputy Director of DLS Kolyan Kumar
Fouzder was in the chair.
DVAS Chairman Prof SM Kamruzzaman, District Livestock Officer Dr Humayun
Kabir, Assistant Director of District Artificial Insemination Centre Dr
Ismail Haque, BLS President Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder and its General Secretary
Dr Hemayetul Islam and district unit general secretary of Bangladesh Poultry
Association Enamul Haque also spoke on the occasion.
During his keynote presentation, Dr Ruhul Amin Al Faruque, divisional
assistant director of DLS, narrated the significance of the day and
consumption of egg.
He said egg is relatively low in calories and saturated fat and rich in
protein, vitamins, minerals and other healthy nutrients.
“Most of the cholesterol that circulates in our bodies is not from
cholesterol in foods, but rather from our liver making cholesterol in
response to high intake of saturated and trans fat,” he added.
He said the perception that regular egg consumption leads to heart diseases
has been proved incorrect, and suggested regular intake of egg, especially by
pregnant women and growing children.
He said reasons behind low intake are economic status, low production and
misconception.
Consumption of egg has no significant link with heart diseases, said
livestock scientist and nutritionist Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder adding that
protein is an important constituent of food which is necessary for
strengthening and building of muscles and tissues and development of brain.
He said the existing problems in the poultry sector should be addressed
for making the poultry farming more profitable and lucrative.