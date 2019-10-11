Regular egg intake stressed for maintaining sound health

RAJSHAHI, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a post-rally discussion here

today mentioned regular egg intake is very much important for maintaining

sound health as it’s a balanced food to all irrespective of age, male, female

and season.

Department of Livestock Services (DLS) and Bangladesh Livestock Society

(BLS) jointly organised the programme titled “Everyday Egg Intaking for

Healthy and Nutritious Nation” at the conference hall of Rajshahi Divisional

DLS Office in observance of the World Egg Day-2019.

Bangladesh Poultry Industry Coordination Committee (BPICC), Department of

Veterinary and Animal Sciences (DVAS) in Rajshahi University (RU) and World

Poultry Science Association supported the meeting.

Commissioner-in-Charge of Rajshahi division Dr Abdul Mannan addressed the

meeting as chief guest while Divisional Deputy Director of DLS Kolyan Kumar

Fouzder was in the chair.

DVAS Chairman Prof SM Kamruzzaman, District Livestock Officer Dr Humayun

Kabir, Assistant Director of District Artificial Insemination Centre Dr

Ismail Haque, BLS President Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder and its General Secretary

Dr Hemayetul Islam and district unit general secretary of Bangladesh Poultry

Association Enamul Haque also spoke on the occasion.

During his keynote presentation, Dr Ruhul Amin Al Faruque, divisional

assistant director of DLS, narrated the significance of the day and

consumption of egg.

He said egg is relatively low in calories and saturated fat and rich in

protein, vitamins, minerals and other healthy nutrients.

“Most of the cholesterol that circulates in our bodies is not from

cholesterol in foods, but rather from our liver making cholesterol in

response to high intake of saturated and trans fat,” he added.

He said the perception that regular egg consumption leads to heart diseases

has been proved incorrect, and suggested regular intake of egg, especially by

pregnant women and growing children.

He said reasons behind low intake are economic status, low production and

misconception.

Consumption of egg has no significant link with heart diseases, said

livestock scientist and nutritionist Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder adding that

protein is an important constituent of food which is necessary for

strengthening and building of muscles and tissues and development of brain.

He said the existing problems in the poultry sector should be addressed

for making the poultry farming more profitable and lucrative.