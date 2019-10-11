Grand wedding of orphan daughter in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS) – A unique grand wedding ceremony of orphan
daughter Khushi Khatun, 18, was arranged amid huge festivities at Rangpur
Parjatan Motel in the city on Thursday afternoon.
Despite being an orphan without parents, the wedding function of Khushi was
not at all different from other luxurious marriages of the daughters of the
rich families in our societies.
The Rangpur district administration with assistance of the Department of
Social Services (DSS) and Sheikh Rasel Child Training and Rehabilitation
Center (Girls) organised the function.
People from different walks of life, including high-ranking government
officials, political leaders, businesspersons, politicians, cultural figures,
civil society members, journalists, attended the grand wedding ceremony.
More than 200 resident orphans of the Sheikh Russell Children’s Training
and Rehabilitation Center also joined the splendid wedding function and
rejoiced festivities and colorful cultural function along with dignitaries of
Rangpur city.
Officials of the district administration and DSS said Khushi Khatun had
been a housekeeper in other’s houses since her childhood in Thakurgaon
district.
She suffered physical abuse while serving as a housemaid for the last time
in Thakurgaon and managed to escape from there after being tortured by the
housemaster when local people handed her over to the local police station in
2014.
Later, Thakurgaon District Child Welfare Board with assistance of the DSS
of Rangpur placed her in the Sheikh Russell Children’s Training and
Rehabilitation Center in Rangpur city on April 25 in the same year.
After completing training on sewing at the Training and Rehabilitation
Center, she was given employment in ‘Karupannya’, a Satranji-producing
establishment, at the age of 18 with the help of Rangpur district
Administration and DSS.
Later, the district administration of Rangpur fixed the marriage of Khushi
Khatun with Limon Mia, son of Azizul Islam of New Sahebganj area of Rangpur
city. The chosen groom is a mason by profession. While expressing their
feelings in the wedding function, the newly married couple, who agreed to the
marriage as per their own choice, said they were happy to have each other.
They expressed deep gratitude to Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md. Asib
Ahsan; Deputy Director of the Rangpur DSS Mossarraf Hossain and all other
concerned people.
They also sought their blessings for their future generations so that they
could bring up their future children as good human beings.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan promised to always be with
the couple.
“The girl is an orphan and she has no parents. So why, the administration
stood beside the orphan girl and arranged marriage to build up stronger
confidence in her that she is not alone of helpless,” the Deputy Commissioner
said.
‘Besides, the district administration will arrange family pension scheme in
the names of the couple along with continuing to extend all kinds of
cooperation so that they can live happily in peace,” he added.
“Another purpose of arranging the marriage ceremony through a spectacular
event is to assist 200 orphan children residing at Sheikh Russell Child
Training and Rehabilitation Center to enjoy the function and convince them
that they are not alone,” he added.
Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya,
Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana, Police
Super Biplob Kumar Sarker, Deputy Director of the Rangpur DSS Mossarraf
Hossain, among others, attended the function to stand beside the orphan
daughter.