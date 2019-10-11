Grand wedding of orphan daughter in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS) – A unique grand wedding ceremony of orphan

daughter Khushi Khatun, 18, was arranged amid huge festivities at Rangpur

Parjatan Motel in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Despite being an orphan without parents, the wedding function of Khushi was

not at all different from other luxurious marriages of the daughters of the

rich families in our societies.

The Rangpur district administration with assistance of the Department of

Social Services (DSS) and Sheikh Rasel Child Training and Rehabilitation

Center (Girls) organised the function.

People from different walks of life, including high-ranking government

officials, political leaders, businesspersons, politicians, cultural figures,

civil society members, journalists, attended the grand wedding ceremony.

More than 200 resident orphans of the Sheikh Russell Children’s Training

and Rehabilitation Center also joined the splendid wedding function and

rejoiced festivities and colorful cultural function along with dignitaries of

Rangpur city.

Officials of the district administration and DSS said Khushi Khatun had

been a housekeeper in other’s houses since her childhood in Thakurgaon

district.

She suffered physical abuse while serving as a housemaid for the last time

in Thakurgaon and managed to escape from there after being tortured by the

housemaster when local people handed her over to the local police station in

2014.

Later, Thakurgaon District Child Welfare Board with assistance of the DSS

of Rangpur placed her in the Sheikh Russell Children’s Training and

Rehabilitation Center in Rangpur city on April 25 in the same year.

After completing training on sewing at the Training and Rehabilitation

Center, she was given employment in ‘Karupannya’, a Satranji-producing

establishment, at the age of 18 with the help of Rangpur district

Administration and DSS.

Later, the district administration of Rangpur fixed the marriage of Khushi

Khatun with Limon Mia, son of Azizul Islam of New Sahebganj area of Rangpur

city. The chosen groom is a mason by profession. While expressing their

feelings in the wedding function, the newly married couple, who agreed to the

marriage as per their own choice, said they were happy to have each other.

They expressed deep gratitude to Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md. Asib

Ahsan; Deputy Director of the Rangpur DSS Mossarraf Hossain and all other

concerned people.

They also sought their blessings for their future generations so that they

could bring up their future children as good human beings.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan promised to always be with

the couple.

“The girl is an orphan and she has no parents. So why, the administration

stood beside the orphan girl and arranged marriage to build up stronger

confidence in her that she is not alone of helpless,” the Deputy Commissioner

said.

‘Besides, the district administration will arrange family pension scheme in

the names of the couple along with continuing to extend all kinds of

cooperation so that they can live happily in peace,” he added.

“Another purpose of arranging the marriage ceremony through a spectacular

event is to assist 200 orphan children residing at Sheikh Russell Child

Training and Rehabilitation Center to enjoy the function and convince them

that they are not alone,” he added.

Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya,

Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana, Police

Super Biplob Kumar Sarker, Deputy Director of the Rangpur DSS Mossarraf

Hossain, among others, attended the function to stand beside the orphan

daughter.