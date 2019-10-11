India’s TCS misses quarterly profit estimates as demand slows

MUMBAI, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – India’s largest software exporter Tata

Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported weak quarterly earnings,

missing profit estimates as demand for its key banking and financial sector

services shrank.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm posted a 1.8 percent rise in consolidated

net profit to 80.41 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) for the quarter ended

September, up from 79.01 billion a year earlier, the company said.

The downbeat figures come as India’s economy endures a prolonged slowdown

— with the software giant’s revenues seen as an indicator of the health of

the country’s IT export sector.

“We ended the quarter with steady growth despite increased volatility in

the financial services and retail verticals,” TCS chief executive Rajesh

Gopinathan said in a statement.

“We remain confident as the medium and longer term demand for our services

continues to be very strong, as evidenced by our Q2 order book — the highest

in the last six quarters.”

Known as India’s second-most valuable company, TCS was at the forefront of

an IT boom that saw the country become a back office to the world as firms —

largely in developed nations — subcontracted work, taking advantage of a

skilled English-speaking workforce.

TCS earns more than 80 percent of its revenues from Western markets

including Britain, the United States and Europe.

The September-ended quarter is generally considered a strong one for

India’s IT service exporters due to increased spending from clients in

Western markets.

But US-China trade tensions have sparked fears for the global economy,

with the International Monetary Fund forecasting the weakest growth in a

decade.

India, Asia’s third-largest economy, saw growth fall to five percent in

the June quarter, according to official data as manufacturing activity and

consumer demand cooled.

Many financial agencies have revised India’s growth projections for the

2019-20 financial year, with some warning that a stronger dollar would cause

the rupee to fall throughout 2019, stoking inflation and eroding demand

further.

On Thursday, ratings agency Moody’s revised the country’s GDP growth

forecast to 5.8 percent from a previous estimate of 6.2 percent for the

financial year 2019-20, lower than the 6.1 percent projected by the Reserve

Bank of India.

TCS shares were down 0.80 percent in Mumbai after the earnings

announcement.

The company’s rival Infosys is expected to announce its quarterly results

on Friday.