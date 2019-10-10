Govt working to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said the government is working to ensure quality education for the new generation.

“The government is working to ensure quality education. The country has already achieved notable successes in education sector due to the government’s earnest efforts,” she said.

The minister was addressing as chief guest the cover unveiling ceremony on `Global Education Report-2019′ at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the city here.

Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) and Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of Education Ministry organized the program.

Dipu Moni said the budgetary allocation in education sector is increasing every year. The government is working to develop the standard of syllabus and curriculum, she added.

The education minister urged officials of the ministry to work sincerely for the betterment of education sector.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury addressed as special guests with Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the ministry Md. Sohorab Hossain in the chair.

Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division Md Alamgir, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain, UNESCO country Representative Beatrice Kaldun and Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Monzur Hossain addressed, among others.

Vice-Chancellor of National University Professor Harun-Or-Rashid presented the key-note paper.