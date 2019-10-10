PM mourns death of Majlish Chapal

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami Swechchhasebak League’s Hazaribagh thana unit President MA Khan Majlish Chapal.

In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Majlish Chapal died of a cardiac arrest at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today.

He was 55. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed profound shock at his death.

AL Organizing Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim also mourned his death.