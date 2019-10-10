Bangladesh, India agree to eliminate drug trafficking

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) – Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) of Bangladesh and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India have reached a consensus on continuing mutual cooperation in prevention of drug trafficking.

It was told at a press briefing after the two-day sixth bilateral meeting between the two countries in city’s Sonargaon Hotel.

Director generals of the two countries had a discussion to this end. Representatives of both the countries’ also exchanged lists of drug smuggling routes between Bangladesh and India in the meeting.

They hoped that the existing cooperation between the neighboring countries will increase further to deal with drug related problems.