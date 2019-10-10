Bangladesh go down fighting 2-0 to Qatar

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh suffered a fighting 2-0 goal defeat to visiting Qatar in their home match of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifiers round-2 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 held today (Thursday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

After a long time, the stadium was almost fulfilled with the football lovers, who came to support their team despite defying the rain in the evening.

Qatar launched series of attacks in the beginning of the match and got the fruit in the 28th minute when unmarked Yusuf Abdurisag right powerful shot from the top of the D box found the net giving no chance to Bangladesh custodian Asraful Islam Rana under the bar.

After the resumption, Bangladesh went to the field with more organized way but probably lady luck did not favored the host as they missed series of some real scoring chances that could have been chance the scenario of the match.

Bangladesh got the real scoring chance in the 70th minute when Yasin’s back head from the danger zone off a long throw from Raihan Hasan went out of play beside the bar.

At one stage, it was seemed Qatar were going to win the match with 1-0 margin but it was Karim Boudiaf, who sealed the victory scoring the second goal for his team in the 90+3rd minute of the match.

Qatar dominated almost the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Bangladesh were unlucky on the day as they missed some real scoring chances, especially in the second half.

With this win Qatar, topped the table with seven points from three matches while Bangladesh yet to secure any points playing two outings.

Bangladesh will play their next away match against India on October 15 in Kolkata. Bangladesh lost their first match of the qualifying campaign by 1-0 goal against Afghanistan last month. Squad:

Ashraful Islam, Monjurur Rahman, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Jamal Bhuyan, Biplob Ahamed, Tawhidul Alam Sabuj, Nabib Newaz Ziban, Rabiul Hasan, Matin Mia, Sohel Rana, Anisur Rahman, Arifur Rahman, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Mohammad Ibrahim, Riyadul Hsan, Yeasin Arafat, Rayhan Hasan, Mahbubur Rahman, Jewel Rana, Saad Uddin and Shahidul Alam.