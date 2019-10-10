Speaker for creating equal legal aid scope for underprivileged

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS)– Young lawyers ought to be geared to ensure equal opportunities of legal aid for the underprivileged to establish rule of law.

This was viewed by Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury while addressing the inaugural function of the 20th Human Rights Summer School in Manikganj.

“There is no alternative to rule of law for ensuring balanced development of a society,” she said.

Shirin Sharmin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave the country’s people a constitution in 1972.

Terming the country’s constitution as unique in the world, she said the constitution envisages all human rights related issues.

The Speaker urged all to take the country forward through realistic and logical application of the constitution.

Justice and rule of law will be established if justice can be ensured for the people, and doors of justice could be opened for the marginal people, she said.

Chaired by former National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, the function was addressed by, among others, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Professor Atiur Rahman, Executive Director of the Empowerment through Law of the Common People Tapas Kanti Bal and Director of the Human Rights Summer School Professor Masum Billah.

A total of 42 students of law discipline from South Asian region are taking part in the 10-day summer school.