Abrar murder case chargesheet soon: Kamal

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said
chargesheet of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electric and Electronics
Engineering (EEE) Department of BUET, murder case will be pressed soon.
“The law enforcement agencies have been working on it … the chargesheet
will be submitted soon before the court,” he said while talking to
journalists at his secretariat office here today.
The minister said the law enforcement agencies are investigating into the
murder case, adding, “Those who were involved in the murder were identified
by checking the video footage.”
He said police has already arrested 14 people in this connection and none
will be spared.
Replying to a question about raid of university halls, Kamal said following
the Prime Minister’s directives, police will conduct raid in the university
halls.
“Police will search dormitories of the universities and colleges to avoid
untoward situation,” the minister added.