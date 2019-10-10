Bangladesh face Nepal in SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh U-15 girls’ soccer team will take

on Nepal in their second match of the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship held

today (Wednesday) at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The match kicks off at 3 pm (local time).

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start as they blanked host Bhutan

by 2-0 goals while Nepal lost to India by 4-1 goals in both their respective

opening matches.

The girls’ in red and green, who are targeting to regain the title, will

play their third and last match against India on October 13.

The tournament is being held in round-robin format for the first time. The

top two teams will play in the final slated for October 15.

Bangladesh won all their three matches to become champions in the inaugural

edition but lost to India with a solitary goal in the final of the last

edition held in Bhutan.

Bangladesh U-15 Squad: Rupna Chakma, Yasmin Akter, Unnoti Khatun, Nasrin

Akter, Shamsunnahar Jr., Sohagi Kisku, Rojina Akter, Kohati Kisku, Shaheda

Akter, Rehena Akter, Nouson Jahan, Abeda Akter, Afrida Khandakar, Mahfuza

Khatun, Mehenur Akter, Nusrat Jahan, Eity Khatun, Joynob Bibi, Sumi Khatun,

Surma Jannat, Purnima Ranee, Rumi Akter and Sapna Rani.