Ultra-poor to get 225 disaster tolerant houses in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) -The ultra-poor including widows, divorced

women, the disable, the transgender and the horizon men of the district would

get 225 disaster tolerant houses from the government on October 13.

Upazila relief and rehabilitation offices under the Ministry of Disaster

Management and Relief implemented the construction works of the houses under

Disaster Tolerant House Building project involving TK 5.80 crore.

TK 2.58 lakh had been spent against the construction of the houses each,

said Anisur Rahman, Sadar upazila project implementation officer.

On October 13, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction would be

celebrated in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe with a

call to remain always ready to tackle disasters during the emergencies.

A series of programmes including discussion meeting and prizes

distribution would be held at the campus of Gaibandha Govt. Girls’ High

School of the town here marking the day.

Apart from it, disaster tolerant houses would also be inaugurated by

deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin through unveiling its plaque at the

school campus, said district relief and rehabilitation officer AKM Idris Ali.

Talking to the BSS, DRRO AKM Idris Ali said the construction work of more

81 houses is underway.

The ultra-poor including the widows, the divorced women, the persons with

disabilities, the transgender, and the men of horizon community of the

district had been given priority to select the beneficiaries, the DRRO

concluded.