Winning start for Bangladesh in SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship

DHAKA, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh U-15 girls’ soccer team got off to

a winning start as they blanked host Bhutan by 2-0 goals in their opening

match of SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship held today (Wednesday) at

Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

In the day’s match, Shaheda Akter Ripa opened an account for Bangladesh

scoring the first goal in the 22nd minute while Rozina Akter sealed the

victory scoring the second goal for her team in the 31st minute of the match.

The girls’ in red and green, who are targeting to regain the title, will play

their second match against Nepal on Friday (October 11) before playing their

last match against India on October 13.

The tournament will be in round-robin format for the first time. The top

two teams will play in the final slated for October 15.

Bangladesh won all their three matches to become champions in the inaugural

edition but lost to India with a solitary goal in the final of the last

edition held in Bhutan.

Bangladesh U-15 Squad: Rupna Chakma, Yasmin Akter, Unnoti Khatun, Nasrin

Akter, Shamsunnahar Jr., Sohagi Kisku, Rojina Akter, Kohati Kisku, Shaheda

Akter, Rehena Akter, Nouson Jahan, Abeda Akter, Afrida Khandakar, Mahfuza

Khatun, Mehenur Akter, Nusrat Jahan, Eity Khatun, Joynob Bibi, Sumi Khatun,

Surma Jannat, Purnima Ranee, Rumi Akter and Sapna Rani.