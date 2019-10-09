Messi says tax problems made him want to leave Barcelona

MADRID, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Lionel Messi has admitted he wanted to

leave Barcelona when he was under investigation from the Spanish tax

authorities but insists now he intends to finish his career at the club.

In an interview with Catalan radio station RAC1, Messi also said he had

expected Neymar to sign for Real Madrid last summer after Barca failed to

strike an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi and his father Jorge were found guilty of defrauding Spain of 4.1

million euros in taxes between 2007 and 2009, for which they paid close to 10

million euros and Messi was handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence.

Asked on Tuesday night if he had ever wanted to leave Barcelona, Messi

said: “In 2013-14, when I started having the tax problems, it was very

difficult for me and my family.”

“My children were young and we had a very bad time. At that time, I had it

in mind to leave, not because I wanted to leave Barca but because I wanted to

leave Spain. I felt mistreated and I didn’t want to be here anymore.”

The 32-year-old’s current contract expires in 2021 and Messi believes

extending his deal “will not be a problem”.

“Today it is clearer that my idea is to finish here,” Messi said. “For how

I am at the club, for what I feel, and for the family and the children and

how settled we are in this city. I would not like to disrupt that.

“Of course anything can happen but in principle, the idea is to stay

here.”

Messi began playing football aged six for Newell’s Old Boys, the Rosario

club he supports in Argentina.

“I always dreamed of being able to play again for Newell’s and to have the

experience of playing football in Argentina,” he said.

“But I have already told them that sometimes you have to think about what

is best for your family.”

– No rift with Griezmann –

Messi was keen to be reunited with Neymar last summer but Barcelona were

unable to agree a fee with PSG.

“I honestly thought at one time, especially in this market, that if he did

not come here, he would go to Real Madrid Madrid because I thought he wanted

to leave,” Messi said.

“I wanted Ney to come because as a footballer, he is one of the best in

the world. He is unpredictable, different and having him in our team would

have given us more options.”

Barcelona did sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, despite him

rejecting the Catalans the year before. Messi denies suggestions of a rift

between him and the Frenchman.

“The first year when we wanted to sign Griezmann, I said he was one of the

best and that the best are always welcome,” Messi said. “I have never had

problem with him coming. So it’s a lie.”

Messi also offered his support to Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, who

has been under pressure after a bumpy start to the season followed the team’s

Champions League collapse against Liverpool in May.

“It was not the coach’s fault but it was also not my decision for him to

stay,” Messi said. “The club decided Valverde would continue and for me that

was a joy, good for stability and he is a coach we support and love.

“If another coach comes, we will be with him. To achieve success, we all

have to be united.”

Messi scored his first goal of the season in a 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla on

Sunday, after two months spoiled by calf and thigh injuries.

“I’m still a bit short but I’m feeling better,” Messi said. “My legs hurt

against Sevilla but it’s what happens when you come back. I’m getting

closer.”