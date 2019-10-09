Australian delegation meets DU VC

DHAKA, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS) – A three-member delegation led by Vice-President

and Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Central Queensland University (CQU),

Australia Alastair Dawson called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor

(VC) Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman here today.

Other members of the delegation were Prof. Dr. Lee Di Milia and Prof. Dr.

Quamrul Alam. Dean of the Faculty of Earth & Environmental Sciences of DU

Prof. Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal was present on the occasion, said a DU press

release.

During the meeting at the VC’s office on DU campus, they discussed the

possibilities of introducing dual PhD. programme under the joint supervision

of Dhaka University and Central Queensland University, Australia.

They stressed the need for expansion of ongoing joint collaborative

academic and research programs between the two universities. The delegation

members expressed their willingness to provide some scholarships for DU

students and teachers for higher studies in CQU.

The possibilities of holding of a two-day long international conference on

“Sustainable Development Goals” in Dhaka under the joint auspices of Dhaka

University and Central Queensland University were also discussed in the

meeting.