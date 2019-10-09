Australian delegation meets DU VC

DHAKA, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS) – A three-member delegation led by Vice-President
and Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Central Queensland University (CQU),
Australia Alastair Dawson called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor
(VC) Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman here today.
Other members of the delegation were Prof. Dr. Lee Di Milia and Prof. Dr.
Quamrul Alam. Dean of the Faculty of Earth & Environmental Sciences of DU
Prof. Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal was present on the occasion, said a DU press
release.
During the meeting at the VC’s office on DU campus, they discussed the
possibilities of introducing dual PhD. programme under the joint supervision
of Dhaka University and Central Queensland University, Australia.
They stressed the need for expansion of ongoing joint collaborative
academic and research programs between the two universities. The delegation
members expressed their willingness to provide some scholarships for DU
students and teachers for higher studies in CQU.
The possibilities of holding of a two-day long international conference on
“Sustainable Development Goals” in Dhaka under the joint auspices of Dhaka
University and Central Queensland University were also discussed in the
meeting.