Corruption must be stopped: President

TARAIL, Kishoreganj, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today

reissued his note of warning against the corrupt individuals saying that none

would get impunity whatever is their political identity.

Appreciating the ongoing drive against wrongdoers and corrupt people, the

President said, “The country is marching towards development and

simultaneously the practice of corruption is on the rise . . . But we must

stop it and catch them (corrupt people).”

The head of the state, who in now on weeklong tour at his native district

Kishoreganj, said this while addressing a public gathering at Tarail

Muktijouddha Degree College here in the afternoon.

He said, “The government has taken a good initiative to root out grafts

from the society. I think it’s a very good and praise-worthy step.”

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s firm stance against the

practice of corruption, President Hamid said the premier declared that she

started drive against all sorts of corruption from her own house.

The premier has already stated that nobody will be spared whether they

belong to Awami League, Jubo League or Chhatra League or any other political

party, the President said.

“I believe if it is possible to remove corruption from the country,

Bangladesh will go more forward than many other countries,” he hoped.

The President urged local lawmakers and political leaders to work together

to respect people’s mandate as they voted them for making them leaders with

many expectations.

“Whatever is your position, try to behave well with people. Listen to them

and help them as you can,” Abdul Hamid, a veteran politician and very close

associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,

suggested the political leaders.

The President also advised the new generation, specially students who were

present in the gathering, to read attentively to compete in the global

competition.

Recalling his long-political career, the President said: “The prime motto

of my politics was only to develop the greater Kishoreganj as well as the

whole country and its people.”

He called upon all to come forward to ensure welfare of the country and do

well for its people.

Local lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu presided over the meeting.

Local political leaders and secretaries concerned to the President, among

others, were present.