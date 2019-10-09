Corruption must be stopped: President

TARAIL, Kishoreganj, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today
reissued his note of warning against the corrupt individuals saying that none
would get impunity whatever is their political identity.
Appreciating the ongoing drive against wrongdoers and corrupt people, the
President said, “The country is marching towards development and
simultaneously the practice of corruption is on the rise . . . But we must
stop it and catch them (corrupt people).”
The head of the state, who in now on weeklong tour at his native district
Kishoreganj, said this while addressing a public gathering at Tarail
Muktijouddha Degree College here in the afternoon.
He said, “The government has taken a good initiative to root out grafts
from the society. I think it’s a very good and praise-worthy step.”
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s firm stance against the
practice of corruption, President Hamid said the premier declared that she
started drive against all sorts of corruption from her own house.
The premier has already stated that nobody will be spared whether they
belong to Awami League, Jubo League or Chhatra League or any other political
party, the President said.
“I believe if it is possible to remove corruption from the country,
Bangladesh will go more forward than many other countries,” he hoped.
The President urged local lawmakers and political leaders to work together
to respect people’s mandate as they voted them for making them leaders with
many expectations.
“Whatever is your position, try to behave well with people. Listen to them
and help them as you can,” Abdul Hamid, a veteran politician and very close
associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,
suggested the political leaders.
The President also advised the new generation, specially students who were
present in the gathering, to read attentively to compete in the global
competition.
Recalling his long-political career, the President said: “The prime motto
of my politics was only to develop the greater Kishoreganj as well as the
whole country and its people.”
He called upon all to come forward to ensure welfare of the country and do
well for its people.
Local lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu presided over the meeting.
Local political leaders and secretaries concerned to the President, among
others, were present.