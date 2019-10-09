Bangladesh A concedes a shameful defeat in first one-day against SL

DHAKA, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh A team began the three-match one-day

series against Sri Lanka A with a humiliating seven-wicket defeat to the

hosts at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh A came up with shaky batting effort to be

skittle out for just 116 in 33.3 overs. Sri Lanka A made it a cakewalk,

having reached the target with 120-3 in 25.5 overs.

Only four batsmen of second string Bangladesh could reach double digit

figure with the highest came from the willow of opener Saif Hasan who made

32. Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 24, captain Mohammad Mithun made 21 while

Afif Hossain contributed 11.

Spinner Ashan Priyanjan wrecked havoc on Bangladesh’s batting line up,

claiming 4-10 while Chamika Karunaratne and Ramesh Mendis grabbed two wickets

apiece.

Priyanjan also led the charge with willow, striking a 50 not out. Priyamal

Perera scored 24 not out and Kamindu Mendis made 23.

Abu Haider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi and Mahedi Hasan Rana took one wicket

apiece for Bangladesh A.