Govt wants a better life for children: PM

DHAKA, Oct 09, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her
government targets to offer the children a better life free from clutches of
drugs, militancy, terrorism and corruption as she addressed a function
coinciding with World Children Day and Child Rights Week.
“Our target is to give our children a beautiful and improved life free from
the adverse impact of militancy, terrorism, narcotics and corruption,” she
told the function at Bangladesh Shishu Academy here.
The premier said the government will build Bangladesh as a developed and
prosperous country so that today’s children can get a worthy future in the
days to come as “we have been working to accomplish the goal.”
Spelling out Bangabandhu’s initiatives to offer the children a better
life, the premier said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
made the primary education free for students and secondary education for
girls.
Bangabandhu enacted the children law in 1974 to protect the rights of
children, she said.
Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organised the function with the
slogan “Today’s children bring the light, keep the world well”.
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira
presided over the function.
Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Enam and Deputy Representative
of UNICEF Veera Mendonka spoke at the event as special guests.
Secretary of the ministry Kamrun Nahar gave welcome address.
Two children Rownak Jahan and Adil Kibria moderated the function while
another two Mahzabin Rahman and Abdullah Al Hasan spoke on the occasion on
behalf of the children.
A compilation of the letters written by children to the premier and a
portrait of her, also drawn by a child, were handed over to Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister witnessed a cultural programme and later joined a photo
session with the children.
The premier earlier inspected newly digitised central library and freshly
set up Bangabandhu corner on the Shishu Academy campus, having the books
written by or on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and
his elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
She also visited newly renovated Sheikh Russell Gallery and Sheikh Russell
Art Gallery in Sheikh Russell Children Museum.
Extending greetings to the children on the occasion of the World Children
Day and Child Rights Week-2019, Sheikh Hasina urged them to make themselves
as worthy citizens of the country as they are the future of the nation.
The premier said children will lead the nation as they will be entrusted
with leadership, adding that it is important to groom themselves with love,
compassion and education so that they could make a positive impact on the
world in future.
Stressing the need for ensuring fundamental rights of the children to give
them a worthy life, she said “It is necessary to develop humanitarian
qualities among the children to make the country as well as the world
livable”
The prime minister highlighted various measures taken by the Awami League
government to ensure health, education, recreation and welfare of the
children.
In this perspective, the premier said the government has formulated the
National Child Labour Abolition Policy-2010, National Child Policy-2011,
Children Act-2013 and The Rights and Protection of the Individuals with
Disabilities-2013, Prevention of Child Marriage Act-2018 and Bangladesh
Children Academy Act-2018.
“We are providing financial assistance for the welfare of children,
including school dropouts, differently-able and underprivileged ones,” she
added.
Stressing the need for sports and physical exercise along with education
for children, she said “We want our children develop themselves being imbued
with the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman.”
In this context, the premier said “Mini stadiums are being built at every
upazila to make opportunity for the children to play”.
She however said the children are bringing many international awards
participating in sports events in foreign lands adding that girls are doing
better than that of boys in sports.
The premier said Bangladesh has regained its lost dignity since the Awami
League government has been in power for the 11 years consecutively and called
upon all to keep the dignity intact.