Govt wants a better life for children: PM

DHAKA, Oct 09, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her

government targets to offer the children a better life free from clutches of

drugs, militancy, terrorism and corruption as she addressed a function

coinciding with World Children Day and Child Rights Week.

“Our target is to give our children a beautiful and improved life free from

the adverse impact of militancy, terrorism, narcotics and corruption,” she

told the function at Bangladesh Shishu Academy here.

The premier said the government will build Bangladesh as a developed and

prosperous country so that today’s children can get a worthy future in the

days to come as “we have been working to accomplish the goal.”

Spelling out Bangabandhu’s initiatives to offer the children a better

life, the premier said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

made the primary education free for students and secondary education for

girls.

Bangabandhu enacted the children law in 1974 to protect the rights of

children, she said.

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organised the function with the

slogan “Today’s children bring the light, keep the world well”.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira

presided over the function.

Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Enam and Deputy Representative

of UNICEF Veera Mendonka spoke at the event as special guests.

Secretary of the ministry Kamrun Nahar gave welcome address.

Two children Rownak Jahan and Adil Kibria moderated the function while

another two Mahzabin Rahman and Abdullah Al Hasan spoke on the occasion on

behalf of the children.

A compilation of the letters written by children to the premier and a

portrait of her, also drawn by a child, were handed over to Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister witnessed a cultural programme and later joined a photo

session with the children.

The premier earlier inspected newly digitised central library and freshly

set up Bangabandhu corner on the Shishu Academy campus, having the books

written by or on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and

his elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She also visited newly renovated Sheikh Russell Gallery and Sheikh Russell

Art Gallery in Sheikh Russell Children Museum.

Extending greetings to the children on the occasion of the World Children

Day and Child Rights Week-2019, Sheikh Hasina urged them to make themselves

as worthy citizens of the country as they are the future of the nation.

The premier said children will lead the nation as they will be entrusted

with leadership, adding that it is important to groom themselves with love,

compassion and education so that they could make a positive impact on the

world in future.

Stressing the need for ensuring fundamental rights of the children to give

them a worthy life, she said “It is necessary to develop humanitarian

qualities among the children to make the country as well as the world

livable”

The prime minister highlighted various measures taken by the Awami League

government to ensure health, education, recreation and welfare of the

children.

In this perspective, the premier said the government has formulated the

National Child Labour Abolition Policy-2010, National Child Policy-2011,

Children Act-2013 and The Rights and Protection of the Individuals with

Disabilities-2013, Prevention of Child Marriage Act-2018 and Bangladesh

Children Academy Act-2018.

“We are providing financial assistance for the welfare of children,

including school dropouts, differently-able and underprivileged ones,” she

added.

Stressing the need for sports and physical exercise along with education

for children, she said “We want our children develop themselves being imbued

with the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman.”

In this context, the premier said “Mini stadiums are being built at every

upazila to make opportunity for the children to play”.

She however said the children are bringing many international awards

participating in sports events in foreign lands adding that girls are doing

better than that of boys in sports.

The premier said Bangladesh has regained its lost dignity since the Awami

League government has been in power for the 11 years consecutively and called

upon all to keep the dignity intact.