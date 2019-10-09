Light to moderate rain likely over country : met office

DHAKA, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over country.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to a met office release here today.

Country’s highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6 am today was recorded at 53 millimeters (mm) at Rajarhat under Rangpur division.

Highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 34.2 degree celsius at Rangamati while the lowest one today was recorded at 22.0 degree celsius at Rajarhat.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka will be at 5.38pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 5.53am.