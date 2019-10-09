Kurigram-Dhaka Intercity Train from October 16: Sujon

RANGPUR, Oct 09, 2019 (BSS) – Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, MP, has

said Bangladesh Railway (BR) will launch the much-desired Intercity Train on

the Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram route from October 16 next.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the proposed ‘Kurigram Express’

Intercity Train through a video conferencing from Dhaka on the day,” the

Minister said while visiting Kurigram Rail Station in Kurigram district town

on Tuesday evening.

He said there was no Intercity Train service on the Kurigram-Dhaka-

Kurigram route and the present government has decided to launch an Intercity

Train directly from Kurigram to Dhaka.

The BR is importing 200 passenger coaches from Indonesia, and of them, 50

coaches have already arrived in the first consignment.

“As per announcement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following long-

standing demand of people of Rangpur region, we are going to launch three

Intercity Trains from Rangpur, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat to Dhaka on October

16,” the Minister said.

“We have sent name of the proposed new Intercity Train as ‘Kurigram

Express’ to the Prime Minister,” he said adding that Rangpur Express and

Lalmonirhat Express are currently operating from Rangpur and Lalmonirhat to

Dhaka.

The passengers of these two Intercity Trains complain that those are old

and cannot provide proper services to meet their needs and facilities.

“To resolve these problems, the newly imported passenger coaches will be

added to these currently running two Intercity Trains along with launching of

the ‘Kurigram Express’ on these routes from October 16 next,” the Minister

said.

“Though the railway was running behind, we have started moving the railway

forward. Around 100 railway stations are still remaining closed,” he said.

The Minister said the damaged railway lines and closed railway stations

would be repaired soon and a double line railway project be implemented to

further improve railway communication facilities across the country.

Kurigram Zila Parishad Chairman and former Awami League (AL) lawmaker Md.

Zafar Ali, Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sultana Pervin, Police Super Muhibul

Islam Khan, General Manager of BR’s Western Zone Harun-Ar-Rashid and its

Lalmonirhat Divisional Manager Shafikur Rahman were present.