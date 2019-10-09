Kurigram-Dhaka Intercity Train from October 16: Sujon

RANGPUR, Oct 09, 2019 (BSS) – Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, MP, has
said Bangladesh Railway (BR) will launch the much-desired Intercity Train on
the Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram route from October 16 next.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the proposed ‘Kurigram Express’
Intercity Train through a video conferencing from Dhaka on the day,” the
Minister said while visiting Kurigram Rail Station in Kurigram district town
on Tuesday evening.
He said there was no Intercity Train service on the Kurigram-Dhaka-
Kurigram route and the present government has decided to launch an Intercity
Train directly from Kurigram to Dhaka.
The BR is importing 200 passenger coaches from Indonesia, and of them, 50
coaches have already arrived in the first consignment.
“As per announcement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following long-
standing demand of people of Rangpur region, we are going to launch three
Intercity Trains from Rangpur, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat to Dhaka on October
16,” the Minister said.
“We have sent name of the proposed new Intercity Train as ‘Kurigram
Express’ to the Prime Minister,” he said adding that Rangpur Express and
Lalmonirhat Express are currently operating from Rangpur and Lalmonirhat to
Dhaka.
The passengers of these two Intercity Trains complain that those are old
and cannot provide proper services to meet their needs and facilities.
“To resolve these problems, the newly imported passenger coaches will be
added to these currently running two Intercity Trains along with launching of
the ‘Kurigram Express’ on these routes from October 16 next,” the Minister
said.
“Though the railway was running behind, we have started moving the railway
forward. Around 100 railway stations are still remaining closed,” he said.
The Minister said the damaged railway lines and closed railway stations
would be repaired soon and a double line railway project be implemented to
further improve railway communication facilities across the country.
Kurigram Zila Parishad Chairman and former Awami League (AL) lawmaker Md.
Zafar Ali, Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sultana Pervin, Police Super Muhibul
Islam Khan, General Manager of BR’s Western Zone Harun-Ar-Rashid and its
Lalmonirhat Divisional Manager Shafikur Rahman were present.