DU teachers demands trial of Abrar’s killers

DHAKA, Oct 08, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) today demanded immediate trial of the perpetrators of the killing of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.

Abrar Fahad, 22, a second-year-student of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department was allegedly beaten to death and his dead body was found in the early hours of Monday at his dormitory Sher-e-Bangla Hall on BUET campus.

In a written statement signed by DUTA President Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal and DUTA Joint-Secretary Prof Dr Tazin Aziz Chowdhury, the teachers protested the brutal killing of Abrar Fahad.

“We are angry and disheartened at the brutal killing of BUET’s EEE department student Abrar Fahad. We expressed deep condolence to the bereaved family members of Fahad. The killing was nefarious and brutal. We demanded immediate trial and punishment of the killers,” said the statement.