Anti-graft drive will continue: SM Rezaul Karim

SAVAR, Oct 8, 2019 (BSS) -Housing and public works minister SM Rezaul Karim said today none will be spared for any wrongdoing.

“Our government always stands against injustice. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a message to countrymen that all criminals will be tried whatever their political ideology. And it is the rule of law. No criminals would be spared…,” Rezaul added.

He made the comments while talking to reporters at a program in Madhumati Model Town here today.

He also said, “Our government has already taken stern action against the perpetrators involved in the killing of BUET student Abrar Fahad. Few students have been expelled from Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) for their alleged involvement in Abrar’s killing. No wrongdoers will be spared. And this is the keynote of our government”.

Deputy Attorney General of Bangladesh Supreme court Sheikh Saifuzzaman and officials of local administration, among others, were present on the occasion.