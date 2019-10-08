Young Tigers embark on a mission to whitewash NZ U19

DHAKA, Oct 8, 2019 (BSS) – Despite taking unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with victory in first three matches in a row, the Bangladesh Under-19 team refused to stay relaxed as they have now set their target to whitewash the New Zealand U19 team.

In their bid to materialize the dream, they will take on the New Zealand youth in fourth game on Wednesday at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. If they win the match, they will take a giant stride to whitewash the hosts.

“The players so far played according to the plan,” Sohel Islam, who is supervising a back-up U19 team in the country now, said here on Tuesday.

“Obviously the target is to win the next two matches to complete a whitewash. Since we have many series coming up, the 5-0 series victory will give the young players a confidence.”

The Bangladeshi youths won the first two matches by identical six wickets margin before confirming the series with eight-wicket win in the third match.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been in form of his life. He made 28 in the first match while he fell for nervous 99 in the second match. But he amended it with a brilliant 95 ball-103 runs knock in the third match.

The bowlers have been also in good form as they set up the platform for the batsmen, bowling in disciplined way.