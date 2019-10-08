Industries Minister Nurul leaves for UK tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 8, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

will leave Dhaka for United Kingdom (UK) tomorrow to join the ceremony of the

3rd ‘British Bangladeshi Business (BBB) Awards-2019’.

The award-distribution ceremony will be held at Bingley Hall, Birmingham

on October 10.

The minister will attend the function as the chief guest, a press release

said here today.

Desh Foundation UK will organise the event to be attended by entrepreneurs

from UK, Europe and Bangladesh, senior government officials, diplomats,

business leaders and media personalities.

On the occasion, the minister will apprise the event of the recent socio-

economic progress of Bangladesh in detail.

He will highlight various steps taken by the present government under the

leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to create 100 economic zones to

attract domestic and foreign investment, build deep sea ports, establish

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and develop roads, rail along with naval

communication infrastructures, added the release.

Besides, Nurul will attend a ‘Trade and Investment Dialogue’ with business

community at the Chancery Building of the Bangladesh High Commission in

London on October 11 aiming to boost and expand the bilateral trade and

investment sectors.

The industries minister is scheduled to return home on October 13.