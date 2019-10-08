Bangladesh Women’s A suffers whitewash to India

DHAKA, Oct 8, 2019 (BSS) – Visiting India Women’s A team whitewashed second string Bangladesh Women’s team, winning the third and final one-day by seven wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at Chattogram on Tuesday.

The tourists earlier consigned Bangladeshi Women to an eight-wicket and 68-run defeat in the first two matches.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh Women’s A team was shot out for 128 in 44.4 overs and the visitors made it a cakewalk, overhauling the target in just 39.2 overs as they put on 132-3.

Devika Vadiya starred in with all-round performance, making 42 not out before claiming 2-30 with cherry.

Opener Yastika Bhatia top-scored for India Women’s hitting a well-composed 48 runs as visitors cruise to winning target at utmost ease.

For Bangladesh Sanjida Islam put a valiant fight and remained not out on 44. But she didn’t get adequate support from the others apart from opener Murshida Khatun who made 33. Fargana Haque Pinky and Fahima Khatun were the other two batters to reach double digit figure with 16 and 10 runs respectively.

Apart from Devika’s two-wicket haul, Tanushree Sarkar and Rashi Kanojia grabbed three wickets apiece to derail Bangladesh’s batting.

The two teams will play now three-match T20 series, which is scheduled to be held on October 11, 12 and 14. All the matches will be taken place at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.