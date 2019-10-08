Southwest pilots sue Boeing over 737 MAX

WASHINGTON, Oct 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Pilots from Texas-based Southwest

Airlines said Monday they had filed a lawsuit against Boeing, accusing it of

“deliberately misleading” them over the 737 MAX, which has been grounded

after two deadly crashes.

Nearly 350 people died in crashes in Indonesia in October 2018 and in

Ethiopia in March this year.

“We have to be able to trust Boeing to truthfully disclose the information

we need to safely operate our aircraft,” captain Jonathan Weaks, president of

the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), said.

“In the case of the 737 MAX, that absolutely did not happen.”

The grounding of the 737 MAX since March eliminated more than 30,000

scheduled Southwest flights and caused over $100 million in lost wages for

pilots, SWAPA said.

Southwest is the largest operator of the 737 MAX, and the aircraft may not

return to passenger service until 2020.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Dallas, Texas, said Boeing had falsely

claimed the plane was airworthy.

In both crashes, pilots had difficulty controlling the plane once the MCAS

anti-stall handling system was activated, according to preliminary

investigations.