Rain likely at many places across country

DHAKA, 06 Oct, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershower with a chance of moderately heavy falls may occur at many places across the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country”, said a BMD bulletin.

“Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay”, it added.

As an outlook for subsequent two days the bulletin predicted the rainfall activity is likely to continue.

However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius in Tangail in Dhaka division, while today’s minimum temperature is 22.6 degrees Celsius in Gopalganj under Dhaka division.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am was recorded 21 millimeters (mm) at Chandpur under Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 5:39pm today and rises at 5:53am tomorrow in Dhaka.