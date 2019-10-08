BCL expels its 11 leaders over BUET student death

DHAKA, Oct 08, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) expelled its

11 leaders over a Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)

student death on Monday night.

Abrar Fahad, 22, a second-year-student of electrical and electronics

engineering (EEE) department was allegedly beaten to death in his dormitory

naming Sher-E-Bangla Hall of BUET here.

BCL central acting president Al-Nahean khan Joy and general secretary

Lekhak Bhattacharya in a press release exposed the permanent expulsion of its

11 leaders’ of BUET unit.

The expelled leaders are – BUET unit general secretary Mehedi Hasan Rasel,

vice-president Muhtasim Fuad, organising secretary Mehedi Hasan Robin,

information and research secretary Anik Sarker, sport secretary Meftahul

Islam Jiyon, literature secretary Moniruzzaman Monir, social service

secretary Ifti Mosharraf Sokal, deputy office secretary Mujtaba Rafid and

members Muntasir Al Zemi, Ehtemamul Rabbi Tanim and Mujahidur Rahmam.

Earlier, BCL formed a two-member probe committee over the incident and

directed it to submit the report within 24 hours.

The probe committee members are – BCL Vice-President Iyaz Al Riad and

Literature Secretary Asif Talukder.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 BCL leaders of BUET unit have been detained as

Adnan’s father Barkat Ullah filed a case with Chawkbazar police station

yesterday night.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chawkbazar Police Station

Md. Sohrab Hossain said “10 BUET students were detained so far. Another 9

accused were remaining fugitive.”

BUET administration also filed a general diary (GD) with the same police

station and also formed a committee to probe the incident last night, said an

official release said.