At least 10 killed in bomb attack on bus in east Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least 10 people were

killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in

Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed,

Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

“Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were

wounded in this incident,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how many army recruits had been wounded, or

if they were being counted as civilians.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene

of frequent attacks by the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

Rahim Jan, a car washer who was near the scene of the blast, said the huge

explosion knocked him to the ground.

“While trying to stand up I saw many dead and wounded people on the

street,” he told AFP from a local hospital.

“I am wounded in my hands. My brother is also wounded.”

The attack comes on the 18th anniversary of the start of the war in

Afghanistan, when US warplanes launched air strikes in response to the

September 11, 2001 attacks.