Light engineering entrepreneurs to get further boost: Humayun

DHAKA, Oct 07, 2019 (BSS) – The country’s light-engineering sector is

likely to witness an encouraging and rewarding phase as the government plans

to develop 300 model entrepreneurs within three years, besides providing

training and fund facilities to them.

This was stated by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today,

speaking as the chief guest at the review meeting of the “Tool and Technology

Institute” project at BITAC in the city.

The minister said “We will provide training to the light engineering

entrepreneurs under the auspices of the Bangladesh Industrial Technical

Assistance Centre (BITAC). At least 300 entrepreneurs of the sector will be

equipped as the model entrepreneurs within three years by providing marketing

and fund facilities to them”.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the meeting as

the special guest.

In his speech, Kamal Mojumder said accessories for the big industries will

be produced through the BITAC and the Renwick Jajneswar and Co (BD) Limited.