Mahanabomi Puja celebrated in Rajshahi amid harmony prayers

RAJSHAHI, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS) – People of the Hindu community here today

celebrated their Mohanobomi as part of the five-day Durga Puja, the largest

religious festival of the community, amid universal happy-harmony prayers

alongside greatest enthusiasm and festive mood.

To mark the religious festival, puja mondaps and temples in the city have

turned into joyous places as thousands of devotees thronged there to

celebrate their biggest religious festival.

The festival was marked by puja, arati, recitation from scriptures,

distribution of proshad, offering devotional songs and bhajans.

The Durgotsav is being celebrated in 3,282 puja mondaps in all eight

districts under the Rajshahi division in addition to 76 in Rajshahi city.

The festivity reached its peak as devotees visit different Puja pandals

almost throughout the day to have last glance of goddess Durga seeking

blessings for their well-being.

Leaders of different political parties irrespective of the religion, cast

and creed are also visiting the Puja pandals to exchange greetings and

pleasantries with their community members.

As a part of the rituals of the last day of celebration, ‘Nabomi Vhog’

(feast) was offered to the goddess Durga by the devotees.

Shyamal Kumar Ghosh, Rajshahi city unit general secretary of Hindu

Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, told BSS that the Durga Puja is being

celebrated in festive mood.

Decorations of temples, lighting, and setting up of mandaps have already

turned the city into a festive look, he added.

The celebration will end through the immersion of idols of goddess Durga

on Bijoya Dashami tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has decided that the city

bhaban and the important crossings of the city will be eliminated on the

occasion.

Besides, closed-circuit camera will be added to all the immersion points

side by side with full-proof security.

Foolproof security measures were taken in the city and its adjacent areas

to avert any untoward incident during the biggest religious festival of the

Hindu community.

“We have adopted tight security measures to make the Rajshahi city’s Durga

puja celebration and its immersion festive and successful,” said Humayun

Kabir, commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

Police administration of all the respective areas have chalked out

necessary security measures to make the celebration a success, he added.