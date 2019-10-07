Mahanabomi Puja celebrated in Rajshahi amid harmony prayers

RAJSHAHI, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS) – People of the Hindu community here today
celebrated their Mohanobomi as part of the five-day Durga Puja, the largest
religious festival of the community, amid universal happy-harmony prayers
alongside greatest enthusiasm and festive mood.
To mark the religious festival, puja mondaps and temples in the city have
turned into joyous places as thousands of devotees thronged there to
celebrate their biggest religious festival.
The festival was marked by puja, arati, recitation from scriptures,
distribution of proshad, offering devotional songs and bhajans.
The Durgotsav is being celebrated in 3,282 puja mondaps in all eight
districts under the Rajshahi division in addition to 76 in Rajshahi city.
The festivity reached its peak as devotees visit different Puja pandals
almost throughout the day to have last glance of goddess Durga seeking
blessings for their well-being.
Leaders of different political parties irrespective of the religion, cast
and creed are also visiting the Puja pandals to exchange greetings and
pleasantries with their community members.
As a part of the rituals of the last day of celebration, ‘Nabomi Vhog’
(feast) was offered to the goddess Durga by the devotees.
Shyamal Kumar Ghosh, Rajshahi city unit general secretary of Hindu
Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, told BSS that the Durga Puja is being
celebrated in festive mood.
Decorations of temples, lighting, and setting up of mandaps have already
turned the city into a festive look, he added.
The celebration will end through the immersion of idols of goddess Durga
on Bijoya Dashami tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has decided that the city
bhaban and the important crossings of the city will be eliminated on the
occasion.
Besides, closed-circuit camera will be added to all the immersion points
side by side with full-proof security.
Foolproof security measures were taken in the city and its adjacent areas
to avert any untoward incident during the biggest religious festival of the
Hindu community.
“We have adopted tight security measures to make the Rajshahi city’s Durga
puja celebration and its immersion festive and successful,” said Humayun
Kabir, commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.
Police administration of all the respective areas have chalked out
necessary security measures to make the celebration a success, he added.