BUET student beaten to death inside hall: police

DHAKA, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS)-A student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was allegedly beaten to death on BUET campus here today.

The deceased was identified as Abrar Fahad, 22, a second-year-student of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department and a resident of Sher-E-Bangla Hall.

He was allegedly beaten to death and his body was found after midnight at the hall’s stairs, hall sources said. His body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue in the morning.

“We have reasons to suspect that Abrar was beaten to death as we have found evidences in primary investigation,” Additional Police Commissioner of DMP Krishna Pada Roy told reporters.

Police have picked up some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders including BUET BCL unit general secretary Mehedi Hasan Rasel and BCL Buet unit joint-secretary Mohtasim Fuad for inquiry.

“We have begun scrutinizing the CCTV footages and would watch all the video transcripts that were recorded in the cameras. No one would receive impunity regardless of what political parties they belong to,” said Krishna Pada Roy.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today condemned the murder of Abrar. BCL will take organisational steps if any BCL leaders’ involvement is found in the incident, said BCL acting president Al-Nahean Khan Joy said at a press conference at Modhur Canteen of Dhaka University.

“As per an emergency decision of BCL central executive committee, BCL condemned the recently unexpected incident of BUET. BCL neither believe nor support the politics of killing,” said the BCL in a statement.

“BCL urges the law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps through a proper and neutral investigation of the incident,” it added.

BCL also formed a two-member probe committee this noon and directed it to submit the report within the next 24 hours. The members of the probe committee are- BCL Vice-President Iyaz Al Riad and BCL Literature Secretary Asif Talukder.

Abrar Fahad was from Raydanga village of Koya union under Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district. Abrar is the eldest son of Md Barkat Ullah, a private service holder and Rokeya Begum.

Bangladesh Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said those who are involved in the murder of BUET student will face action.

“Whoever be the criminal, law will take its own course . . . you can’t just beat someone to death for having a different opinion,” he told reporters at his secretariat office here.

The authorities concerned are asked to take steps in this regard, he added.