Drive to continue until corruption uprooted: Tofail

BHOLA, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS) – Senior Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed here visited puja mandaps and exchanged greetings with members of the Hindu community.

“One who is honest can solve any difficult task. Our government is sincere about curbing graft from the society. Action will be taken against all who are involved in corruption and casino business. No will be spared. The drives will continue until corruption is eliminated from the society,” Tofail added.

He made the comments yesterday while he visited a number of puja mandaps in Bhola.

Tofail urged all to work with honesty and sincerity. No one can escape. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would not spare any corrupt person indifference to their political connections.

He visited number of puja mandaps in Bhola to mark the celebration of Sarodiyo Durga Puja.

DIG of Barisal range Md Shafiqul Islam, Zilla Parishod chairman Abdul Momin Tulu, SP Sarker Md. Kaysar, members of Puja Ujjapon Parishod and others were present on the occasion.