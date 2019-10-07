World Habitat Day-2019 celebrated in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, OCT 07, 2019 (BSS) – The World Habitat Day-2019 was celebrated in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe today with a call to raise much awareness among the people for safe shelter including ensuring residence for all.

This year’s theme of the day is “Frontier Technologies as an innovative tool to transform waste to wealth”.

Marking the day, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the district administration jointly chalked out the elaborate programmes.

In the morning, a rally was brought out from the premises of District Collectorate Building here and ended in front of the building after parading the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here with executive engineer of PWD M. Morshed Hossain in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-General Alamgir Kabir Saikat addressed the meeting as the chief guest and district primary education officer Hossain Ali was present at the event as the special guest.

The function was also addressed, among others, by assistant commissioner of DC office SM Foyez Uddin and journalist Sarker M. Shahiduzzaman.

The speakers in their speeches underscored the need for using creative technology along with proper utilization of the resources to fulfill the demand of increasing urbanization in the developing countries by keeping pace with the global urbanization.

Additional deputy commissioner Alamgir Kabir Saikat in his speeches said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took various steps for building sustainable and environment friendly urbanization.

Ensuring sustainable development in Bangladesh like other countries across the world is very crucial to transform the waste into resources by using modern technology, he also said.

The officials of the PWD and Housing Authority should play a pivotal role in the management of waste being created due to urbanization and housing, he added.

A large number of people including the officials and the employees of the department, invited persons, contractors and media men participated in the programmes spontaneously.