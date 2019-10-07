No accused would be spared: Quader

DHAKA, Oct 06, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that persons involved in criminal activities or corruption would be exposed to justice if the allegations against them were backed by evidence.

“(But) a person cannot be arrested on the basis of mere accusations,” he said responding to queries by newsmen on the ongoing clampdown on against people with political influence at a media briefing at his Secretariat office here.

Quader said suspects would be scrutinized and if evidence was found about someone’s involvement in criminal activities he or she would not be spared,

“The drive against drugs, tender manipulation and corruption will continue. The culprits will be punished as per law . . . law will take its own course”, the minister said.

Asked about negative BNP comments about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official India tour, Quader said the two countries now enjoy very friendly relations while they by now resolved several outstanding issues and the Teesta river agreement also expected to be signed soon.

“BNP is led by its old habit in commenting the premier’s India tour (this time as well),” Quader said.