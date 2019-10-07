Son killed, mother injured in Chandpur road accident

CHANDPUR, Oct 07, 2019 (BSS) – A minor boy was killed and her mother

injured in a road accident in Mission road area of the town early today.

Police identified the deceased as Najmul, 7, son of Md Abdul Kader,

resident of Khan bari in Betagi thana of Barishal district.

The accident occurred in the area when a CNG run auto rickshaw carrying

the victims collided head-on with a Pick-up van, leaving the duo injured, one

seriously, Nasim Uddin, Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandpur model police

station said.

Locals rescued them and whisked them off to Chandpur General Hospital

where on duty doctors pronounced the minor boy dead, he said.

The police official said the victims along with their other family members

came to Chandpur launch ghat from Barishal and they were heading to Noakhali

in the CNG auto rickshaw from there.

The injured mother is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On information, police rushed to the spot and seized the pick-up van.

The body was handed over to the family members after completing legal

formalities, said the police officer.