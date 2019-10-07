‘Joker’ gets last laugh, setting a record on North American screens

LOS ANGELES, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Warner Bros.’ “Joker” has survived the

intense controversy over its violent themes to take in an estimated $93.5

million in North American theaters this weekend, setting a record for an

October release, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” provides the backstory for the rise of

Batman’s maniacal nemesis, painting a dark and disturbing portrayal of a

would-be stand-up comedian’s descent into madness.

Amid fears that it might inspire violence — a shooting at a 2012 screening

of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colorado claimed 12 lives — some

theaters provided extra security for the opening of “Joker.”

The film, directed by Todd Phillips (maker of “The Hangover” trilogy), has

drawn tepid reviews; the Washington Post called it “grim, shallow (and)

distractingly derivative.” But Hollywood Reporter said the R-rated film got a

B+ CinemaScore rating and earned 69 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Universal’s family-friendly “Abominable” placed a distant second at the box

office, earning $12 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period in its second

weekend. It tells the story of a teen and her friends trying to help a young

Yeti reunite with its family as a wealthy man seeks to capture it as a prize.

In third, at $8 million, was Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey,” the cinematic

follow-up to the hit TV series about an upper-class family and their stately

home in a changing Britain. The movie has the Crawleys and their earnest

staff scrambling to prepare for an unexpected visit by the British royals.

“Hustlers” from STX Films placed fourth, at $6.3 million. The Jennifer

Lopez movie is based on a true story about strippers who plot to steal from

their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York.

And in fifth was horror film “IT: Chapter Two,” at $5.4 million. The Warner

Bros. movie features the grown-up versions of the kids who battled the

terrifying clown Pennywise 27 years earlier as they are forced do it again.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“Ad Astra” ($4.6 million)

“Judy” ($4.4 million)

“Rambo: Last Blood” ($3.6 million)

“War” ($1.6 million)

“Good Boys” ($900,000)