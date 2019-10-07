Second Trump whistleblower comes forward with first-hand information: lawyer

WASHINGTON, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A second whistleblower has come

forward, this one with first-hand information about events that triggered an

impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of

power, the informant’s lawyer said Sunday.

“I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by

our legal team,” Mark Zaid said on Twitter. “They also made a protected

disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has

first-hand knowledge.”

Zaid’s co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said earlier that his firm and team

“represent multiple whistleblowers” in the case accusing Trump of using the

powers of his office to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to

investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

With the crisis seeming to deepen by the day, it was unclear whether Bakaj

was using “multiple” to refer to more than two whistleblowers. Typically,

several officials would listen in on a call between the president and a

foreign leader.

The existence of a whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge would make

it harder for the president and his supporters to dismiss the original

complaint as hearsay, as they have repeatedly done.

– Trump pushes back –

Trump pushed back at the allegations in tweets Sunday, but did not mention

the second whistleblower.

He repeated his assertions that Hunter Biden had been “handed $100,000 a

month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no

experience in energy…and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China

despite no experience and for no apparent reason.”

Media reports have said Hunter Biden was paid up to $50,000 a month as a

member of the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

Trump tweeted that “as president I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION,

even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It

is done all the time.”

In a back-and-forth on Twitter, Biden soon responded: “In my experience,

asking a foreign government to manufacture lies about your domestic political

opponent is not ‘done all the time.'”

Trump also said that Biden, for months the leading candidate for the

Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, should “hang it up.”

No evidence has been found that either Biden did anything illegal.

In perhaps his strongest response yet, Joe Biden wrote in The Washington

Post that Trump was “frantically pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy

theories and smears against me and my family, no doubt hoping to undermine my

candidacy.”

“It won’t work, because the American people know me — and they know him,”

Biden said in an op-ed article.

A bit unusually, Trump stayed in the White House on Sunday rather than

traveling or playing golf.

No administration officials appeared on the Sunday television programs

despite the critical nature of the moment.

But one Republican senator, Ron Johnson, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that

Trump, in a conversation, had sharply rejected allegations he linked military

aid for Ukraine to any effort to find dirt on the Bidens.

“When I asked the president about that,” said Johnson, who serves on the

Foreign Relations Committee, “he completely adamantly, vehemently, angrily

denied it.”

– ‘Harassment’ –

Democratic-led House committees issued a series of subpoenas in the matter

on Friday, including to the White House.

The impeachment saga began after the original whistleblower — an

intelligence official — filed a formal complaint to the intelligence

community inspector general about Trump’s alleged pressuring of Zelensky.

A rough transcript of the phone call later released by the White House, as

well as a series of text messages between US diplomats, appeared to

corroborate the original complaint.

Democrats — derided in a Trump tweet Sunday as “DONOTHINGDEMOCRATS” —

insist that they will continue pushing for action on key issues like health

care and gun control even as the impeachment inquiry absorbs a huge amount of

Washington’s attention and energy.

But in an appearance on NBC, former CIA director John Brennan raised

questions about the country’s continuing stability under Trump.

Asked how the CIA might assess the stability of the United States — as the

agency does with other countries — Brennan said: “We would look at it as a

very corrupt government that is under the sway, right now, of this powerful

individual who has been able to just corrupt the institutions and the laws of

that country.”

“I think there’s a real question about the stability,” he added.