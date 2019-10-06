Japan maritime self-defence ship Bungo, Takashima arrive in Ctg port

DHAKA, Oct 6, 2019 (BSS) – Two ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

(JMSDF)– JS Bungo and JS Takashima– arrived at Chattogram port today on a

three-day goodwill visit.

Chief Staff Officer of Chattogram Naval Area Captain Syed Helal Hossain

welcomed the officers and sailors of the ships at the port, an Inter-Services

Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Earlier, Bangladesh Navy Ship ‘Durjoy’ welcomed the JMSDF ships while they

reached in Bangladesh territory of the Bay of Bengal.

During the stay in Bangladesh, the Captains of the ships and the delegation

team from Japan Embassy will meet with Chattogram City Corporation Mayor,

Commander of Chattogram Naval Area, Commander of BN Fleet and Chairman of

Chattogram Port Authority.

Besides, as part of the tour, the officers and sailors of the ships will

visit BNS ‘Somudro Joy’, Bangladesh Naval Academy, School of Maritime Warfare

and Tactics (SMWT), BNS Shaheed Moazzam Naval Base, School of Children with

special needs BN Ashar Alo run by Bangladesh Navy and various historical

areas of Chattogram.

Officers and sailors from Bangladesh Navy will also visit JS Bungo and JS

Takashima.

A passage exercise will be conducted with Bangladesh Navy ships when the

ships sail out from Chattogram on October 8.

With this visit to JMSDF ships, it is expected that the visit will play an

important role to further strengthen cooperation between Bangladesh and

Japan.