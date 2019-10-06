DSE, CSE edge down

DHAKA, Oct 6, 2019 (BSS) – Country’s capital bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange

(DSE) edged down today in the first trading day of this week, as the

pessimist investors’ participation continued since past few days.

The broad index, DSEX closed in red at 4916.68 points with a loss of 21.13

points or 0.42 percent from the previous day.

In addition, the two selective indices, DSE30 declined by 7.56 points

while the Shariah index, DSES decreased by 2.25 points to stand at 1747.67

points and 1134.10 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 99,806 trades were executed in

today’s trading session with a trading volume of 101.46 million securities

generating a turnover of Taka 3072.20 million.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 90

securities gained price while 213 declined and 51 remained unchanged.

Investors’ exerted selling pressure on fuel and power, bank and life

insurance sectors.

Meanwhile, market turnover has decreased by 6.5% from last session to close

at Taka 3.07 billion.

Sector wise performance exposed that paper (2.8%), travel(0.6%) and it

(0.5%) experienced highest price appreciation while jute (-3.5%), mutual fund

(-1.8%) and fuel and power (-1.8%) sectors experienced highest price

correction in today’s session.

Engineering, pharma and fuel and power sectors topped the turnover by

contributing 20.2%, 13.8% and 10.2% of the total respectively, according to

EBL Securities.

The top 10 gainers were National Tubes, ICB Employee Mutual Fund, First

Scheme, Alif Industries, Shurwid Industries, NCCB Mutual Fund 1, Usmania

Glass, Prime Tex, CVO PRL, Intraco Refueling and Standard Insurance.

National Tubes topped the turnover chart followed by Beacon Pharma,

Standard Ceramics, SEML FBSL Growth Fund, Wata Chemical, BSCCL, Monno

Stafflers, Summit Power, Atlas Bangla and Sonarbangla Insurance.

The top ten losers were SEML FBSL Growth Fund, Zealbangla Sugar Mills,

Asian Tiger, SEML IBBL Shariah Fund, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund, Dulamia Cotton,

Prime Finance First Mutual Fund, Standard Ceramics, Vanguard AML BD Mutual

Fund 1 and Tallu Spinning.

Besides, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) registered

a downbeat maintaining the previous day. CSCX and CASPI decreased by 35.99

points and 56.43 points to stand at 9086.93 points and 14966.03 points

respectively.

At CSE, a total of 4,889,022 shares and mutual fund of 250 companies were

traded, of which 69 issues advanced while 146 declined and 35 issues remained

unchanged.