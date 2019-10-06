Light to moderate rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Oct 06, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain or thundershowers at many parts of the country in the

next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka,

Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately

heavy falls at some places over the country,” a met bulletin said this

morning.

“Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay”, the

release added.

However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over

the country.

The bulletin also predicted increasing rainfall activity in the next 72

hours staring at 9am today.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius in

Dhaka and Chandpur of Chattogram division and today’s minimum temperature is

22.8 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda of Chattogram division.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 73

millimeters (mm) in Sylhet.

The sun sets at 5:41 pm today and rises at 5:52 am tomorrow in the

capital.