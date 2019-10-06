Light to moderate rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Oct 06, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
today predicted rain or thundershowers at many parts of the country in the
next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka,
Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately
heavy falls at some places over the country,” a met bulletin said this
morning.
“Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay”, the
release added.
However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over
the country.
The bulletin also predicted increasing rainfall activity in the next 72
hours staring at 9am today.
The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius in
Dhaka and Chandpur of Chattogram division and today’s minimum temperature is
22.8 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda of Chattogram division.
Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 73
millimeters (mm) in Sylhet.
The sun sets at 5:41 pm today and rises at 5:52 am tomorrow in the
capital.