Verdict of Risha murder trial Oct 10

DHAKA, Oct 06, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set October 10 to pronounce
judgement in a case lodged over murder of city’s Wills Little Flower School
and College student Suraia Akter Risha around three years ago.
Today was fixed for pronouncing the verdict, but Dhaka Metropolitan Session
Judge KM Imrul Qayes reset the date as jail authorities could not produce the
sole accused in the case before the court from Kashimpur Central Prison.
The court on September 11 set today to pass verdict as both the prosecution
and defence concluded their arguments on that day.
Risha, a student of capital’s Wills Little Flower School and College was
knifed by accused Obaidul Khan in front of the school on August 24, 2016. The
eighth-grader died of her injuries in hospital four-days later.
Obaidul, a tailor by profession, used to disturb the girl over phone and
stalk her while coming and going to school. In this circumstance, Risha’s
mother even warned him for his offence.
Obaidul fled capital after stabbing her. He was arrested on August 31,
2016, from Nilphamari and confessed his crimes during the primary
investigation.
Police on November 14, 2016, submitted charge sheet against Obaidul. The
court on April 17, 2017, framed charges against him in the case.