Verdict of Risha murder trial Oct 10

DHAKA, Oct 06, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set October 10 to pronounce

judgement in a case lodged over murder of city’s Wills Little Flower School

and College student Suraia Akter Risha around three years ago.

Today was fixed for pronouncing the verdict, but Dhaka Metropolitan Session

Judge KM Imrul Qayes reset the date as jail authorities could not produce the

sole accused in the case before the court from Kashimpur Central Prison.

The court on September 11 set today to pass verdict as both the prosecution

and defence concluded their arguments on that day.

Risha, a student of capital’s Wills Little Flower School and College was

knifed by accused Obaidul Khan in front of the school on August 24, 2016. The

eighth-grader died of her injuries in hospital four-days later.

Obaidul, a tailor by profession, used to disturb the girl over phone and

stalk her while coming and going to school. In this circumstance, Risha’s

mother even warned him for his offence.

Obaidul fled capital after stabbing her. He was arrested on August 31,

2016, from Nilphamari and confessed his crimes during the primary

investigation.

Police on November 14, 2016, submitted charge sheet against Obaidul. The

court on April 17, 2017, framed charges against him in the case.